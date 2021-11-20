Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

