Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,171.20

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,171.20 ($15.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,214 ($15.86). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,213 ($15.85), with a volume of 679,576 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,172.46. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

