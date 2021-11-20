Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.56

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 20.17 ($0.26). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.25), with a volume of 503,251 shares changing hands.

PDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

