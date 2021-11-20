Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday.

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.75. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £919.61 million and a P/E ratio of -92.00.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

