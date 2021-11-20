Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATYM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 332.44. The company has a market capitalization of £561.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.