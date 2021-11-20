Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £899.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 713.38. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

