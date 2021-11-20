Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £899.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 713.38. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

