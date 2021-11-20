ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0747 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $751.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,428.46 or 0.99706422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00039433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00500256 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.