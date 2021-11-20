Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.950-$17.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PH stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.19. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.06.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

