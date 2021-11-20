Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

PRRWF stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

