Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

