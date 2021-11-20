Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 32,028 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Huntsman worth $42,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Huntsman by 364.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

