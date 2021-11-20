Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $43.99 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Southern Copper worth $43,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.