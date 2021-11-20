Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $41.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,937 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $41,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after buying an additional 196,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

