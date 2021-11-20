Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 240,975 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $38,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.