Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $43,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW opened at $56.37 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

