Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 237,797 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,797 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.91% of Xerox worth $38,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 438,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 2,027.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 206,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xerox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xerox by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

