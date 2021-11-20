Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $475.00 to $530.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $287.12 and a twelve month high of $545.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

