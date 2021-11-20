Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.94.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $287.12 and a 52-week high of $545.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.74 and its 200 day moving average is $423.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

