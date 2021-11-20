Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $540.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $564.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $287.12 and a 1-year high of $545.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.