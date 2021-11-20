Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-7.25 EPS.

PANW traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $530.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $287.12 and a 1-year high of $545.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $564.94.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

