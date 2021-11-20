Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $106.43 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.