Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

