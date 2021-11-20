Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,561,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Owens Corning by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 349,909 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

