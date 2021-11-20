Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of OUTFRONT Media have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. The company’s better-than-anticipated third-quarter results highlight a rise in revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Relaxation of coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions is aiding the rebound in the advertising environment. Amid this, OUTFRONT Media is well poised to gain from its improving billboard business backed by a solid presence in key markets. Also, digital-billboard conversions and low cost out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform will continue to aid the company. Though stiff competition from several advertising channels poses a challenge and a high debt level might act as a deterrent for the company, OUTFRONT Media’s strategic expansion in major markets poise it well to capitalize on the industry’s recovery.”

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Outfront Media stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.56%.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,408,000 after buying an additional 716,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,733,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

