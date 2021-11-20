OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of OTCM stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

