Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 648,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,559. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 90,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 92.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 159.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

