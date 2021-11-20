Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK remained flat at $$45.56 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 132.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 21.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.