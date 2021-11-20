Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 205,326 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 326,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 964,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

