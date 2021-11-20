Oppenheimer Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

