Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OPNT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 26,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,279. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 million, a PE ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Ruth acquired 2,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $83,829 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.