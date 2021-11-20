Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $58,220.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.