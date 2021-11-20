Ontology Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $853.46 million and approximately $108.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00208168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003074 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.13 or 0.00602055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00077263 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.