Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

ONTO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. 168,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,378. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. UBS Group AG grew its position in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

