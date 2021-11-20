OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920 in the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
