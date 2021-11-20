OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920 in the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

