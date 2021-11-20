OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $2.52 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.25.

OCFT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 377,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

