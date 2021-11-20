OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $2.52 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 377,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.