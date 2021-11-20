One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLP. Aegis upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $732.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

