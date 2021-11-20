Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Shares of ONDS opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,686 shares of company stock valued at $710,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter worth $348,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter worth $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter worth $1,500,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

