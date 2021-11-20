ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $49.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. ON has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $44,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.