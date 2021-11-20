Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

