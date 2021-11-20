Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells $161,777.43 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $134.98 and a one year high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
