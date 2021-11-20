Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Sells $161,777.43 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $134.98 and a one year high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

