Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $23,100.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZEUS stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

