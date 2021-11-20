Ollin B. Sykes Purchases 41,348 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTHR stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

