Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Up 60.3% in October

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the October 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 and sold 307,100 shares valued at $8,136,303. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 896,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

