Old Port Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $255.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $211.29 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.