Old Port Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26.

