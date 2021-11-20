Old Port Advisors Buys 2,738 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.96 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

