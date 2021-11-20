Old Port Advisors Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.90.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

