Old Port Advisors Acquires 581 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $93.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.