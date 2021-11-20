Oddo Bhf Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Neutral

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

ADRNY stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

